In Pictures: Celebrities take on tower steps challenge in rush to help charity

15th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Joe McFadden, Calum Best and Kimberly Wyatt were among those taking part in the Vertical Rush challenge, where fundraisers run up hundreds of steps at London's Tower 42 to raise money for Shelter.And they're off! Our first wave of #teamshelter runners take on #Tower42 at #VerticalRush. pic.twitter.com/4hQUHogHTe-- Shelter (@Shelter) March 15, 2018Good morning London! What ...

Joe McFadden takes part in the Vertical Rush by racing up the 932 steps to the top of Tower 42 in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A good warm-up was essential before taking part in the Vertical Rush (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Calum Best, left, and George Lineker, right, taking on the challenge to raise money for Shelter (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kimberly Wyatt was also among the celebrities taking part in the event (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kimberly Wyatt, second right, embraces husband Max Rogers after racing to the top of Tower 42 in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Calum Best with his medal after taking part in the Vertical Rush (Jonathan Brady/PA)

