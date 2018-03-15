In Pictures: Celebrities take on tower steps challenge in rush to help charity

15th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

× Share URL

Joe McFadden, Calum Best and Kimberly Wyatt were among those taking part in the Vertical Rush challenge, where fundraisers run up hundreds of steps at London's Tower 42 to raise money for Shelter.And they're off! Our first wave of #teamshelter runners take on #Tower42 at #VerticalRush. pic.twitter.com/4hQUHogHTe-- Shelter (@Shelter) March 15, 2018Good morning London! What ...