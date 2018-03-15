Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato to take on Elton hits for new cover album

Mumford & Sons, Mary J Blige and Miley Cyrus also feature on the record.

Some of Sir Elton John’s greatest hits are to be covered by an array of music stars.

Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay will all take on tracks from Sir Elton’s catalogue as part of new album Revamp.

Gaga will cover Your Song while rockers Queens Of The Stone Age are to put their own spin on Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Indie rockers The Killers will cover Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters, rapper Q-Tip is to team up with Demi Lovato for Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, and Florence & The Machine will take on Tiny Dancer.

The songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin reimagined by the biggest superstar artists. #EltonREVAMP, the new album, will be released April 6th! pic.twitter.com/5DlyDOaToJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2018

Sir Elton will feature on the record as he is joined by Pink and rapper Logic for a reworking of Bennie And The Jets.

Mumford & Sons, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Alessia Cara also feature on the record, billed as a re-imagining of Sir Elton and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin’s music.

Sir Elton said: “It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it.

“As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences.

“We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

It comes following Sir Elton announcement in January that he would be embarking on a three-year tour ahead of his retirement from touring.

Earlier this year the singer-songwriter was joined at a special New York concert by the likes of Cyrus, Sheeran and Gaga.

Revamp is released on April 6.

