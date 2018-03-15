Danielle Lloyd: I had fillers because I was BULLIED online about my looks

Danielle has said she felt “forced” to have cosmetic work done to her face after being trolled online about her looks

Reality TV star Danielle Lloyd has said she felt “forced” to have cosmetic work done to her face after being trolled online about her looks.

Lloyd read out negative messages sent to her online during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, one of which described her as “wrecked and trashy” and that she “looks like a bloke”.

She said: “I did say in the past that I’d never have it, never have anything done to my face.

“I just felt so down from what they said, I felt forced into getting the fillers done.”

She revealed that she was sent cruel remarks about her weight after welcoming her fourth child last year.

Lloyd said: “(They said I looked) overweight, I looked haggard and horrible and I thought, one, I’ve just had a baby and two, I’m not getting any sleep whatsoever.

“It was a really tough time, but I think that experience has obviously made me want to talk about it.

“People shouldn’t have to go through this. I shouldn’t be getting abused every day.”

Lloyd said that although it has affected her, it has “made me stronger” and that she will not “allow them to do this to me anymore”.

.@MissDLloyd chats to @reallorraine about online bullying has affected her life. 'It's made me stronger, I'm not going to allow them to get to me anymore'

The glamour model and TV star said that her children have also been subjected to abuse online.

She said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. As an older person you can sometimes take it a little bit better.

“But to go after a child is just absolutely disgusting, there’s got to be something wrong with them to be talking about a kid that way.

“I would just love to come face-to-face with these people and see if they could say this to my face.

“Obviously it needs to be more talked about. It happens to so many people in the country, in the world, maybe a law against it. Something needs to happen.”

Lloyd’s comments came weeks after reality TV star Katie Price told MPs that online abuse should be made a specific offence following social media attacks against her disabled teenage son Harvey.

Price told the Commons Petitions Committee in February that a line should be drawn between “banter” and criminal abuse but the law had failed to keep up with the changing use of technology.





