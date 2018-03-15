Yes drummer Alan White says band has no plans to retire

Yes drummer Alan White has said the prog rockers have no plans to retire despite the majority of the current band being pensioners.

The 68-year-old musician was forced to take time away from music in 2016 after undergoing urgent back surgery but has vowed to continue playing.

As the band embark on a UK-wide tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary, White said it feels like “just another day” when asked if they would plan to slow down at all.

Tickets for all dates of the 2018 #YES50 Tour are on sale now!https://t.co/WehB8QxwrV pic.twitter.com/8HrguOFTCP — YESofficial (@yesofficial) March 14, 2018

He added: “It’s just what I do. I’ve been doing it all my life.

“We do work in bundles, we do a lot then rest for a while.”

White joined the group in 1972 after the band’s first drummer Bill Bruford departed and has seen numerous line-up changes, most recently following the death of bassist Chris Squire in 2015.

Squire founded the band with frontman Jon Anderson in 1968 who left 10 years ago.

White is currently joined by 70-year-old guitarist Steve Howe, who first joined the group in 1970, Geoff Downes, 65, Billy Sherwood, 52, and Jon Davison, 47.

On his back surgery, White said: “It’s getting better, I had surgery on it and some fusion done, it takes a long time to get over that kind of stuff but it’s a lot better than it was.

“I’m walking almost like a normal human being again. Actually when I sit on the drum kit I never feel anything at all, it’s just kind of walking that gives me a little problem but that’s going away very quickly.”

– Yes tour the UK throughout March including dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and the London Palladium.

