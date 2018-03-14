Bullseye host Jim Bowen dies at 80 after bout of ill health

Comedian and former Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen has died aged 80 following a battle with ill health.

The TV star – who presented the darts-based game show in the 1980s and 1990s – died on Wednesday morning with his wife Phyllis by his side following several weeks in hospital.

Family friend John Pleus told the Press Association: “He passed away very peacefully, (Phyllis) was with him. We are all shedding a tear.

“I’ve known him since the Bullseye days.

“It wasn’t completely unexpected, he’s been ill for several weeks in hospital.

RIP Jim Bowen, I done every year of Bullseye and 10 xmas shows and had 15 days with him on the QE2 i played Darts in the afternoon and he played with his band at night, we had some late nights ha ha, Great memories #RIPJimBowen — Eric Bristow MBE (@ericbristow) March 14, 2018

We are devastated to announce that our friend & Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen has passed away. Our love and thoughts go out to Jim’s family.Thank you for all the memories Jim, you will be greatly missed. Andrew & Laura Woodx pic.twitter.com/2ONzDlzptF — Bullseye (@BullseyeTVshow) March 14, 2018

“The Royal Lancaster Infirmary were wonderful, we couldn’t have asked for better.

Mr Pleus added: “As with people getting on, Jim has had several strokes, one in 2011.

“Strokes just make you weaker and more susceptible to infections, but we don’t know what the cause of death will be.”

Jim Bowen (Gareth Copley/PA)

The Lancashire-born star was best known for his role as the genial host of Bullseye, which aired for 14 years from 1981 until 1995 and was watched by over 12 million viewers.

Jim Bowen RIP great comic we worked together many times had a lot of laughs together. Jim & Ken Dodd sad time for the entertainment industry pic.twitter.com/1tW1XRZvxn — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) March 14, 2018

The programme, which obtained cult status among university students, saw Bowen spout his popular catchphrases “super, smashing, great” and “now look what you could have won…”.

The former comedian was previously a deputy headmaster.

He enjoyed cameo roles in shows such as Last Of The Summer Wine, as well as roles in Jonathan Creek and in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

In 2011, Bowen, also known as Alf in the Tetley Bitter adverts, said he had learned to “appreciate all the things in life” after suffering two strokes.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis and their two children.

© Press Association 2018