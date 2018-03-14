ITV announces Lake District relationship drama

14th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Deep Water is being adapted from the Windermere series of novels by Paula Daly.

ITV has announced a six-part, female-led drama set in the Lake District.

Deep Water is being adapted from the Windermere series of novels by Paula Daly.

The ensemble drama focuses on the lives of three women, making “controversial choices in an attempt to hold everything together and keep their heads above deep water” as they try to do the best for their families.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said the show, set in Windermere, will be a “modern and layered series”.

“It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates,” she said.

“It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together.”

Deep Water will be filmed in the Cumbrian countryside in the autumn.

The cast is yet to be announced.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married
Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year
Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak

Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year
Entire hen party killed in devastating plane crash

Entire hen party killed in devastating plane crash

[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today

[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today
Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning