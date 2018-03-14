Dua Lipa 'so upset' after pulling out of Bruno Mars gigs for dental surgery

The double Brit winner has to have her wisdom teeth taken out immediately.

Singer Dua Lipa has said she is “so upset” after being forced to pull out of performing as a support act for Bruno Mars on tour due to having to undergo immediate dental surgery.

The 22-year-old pop star, who won two awards at the Brits last month, has been supporting the American singer on his 24K Magic World Tour since last year but had to miss Wednesday’s show in Brisbane, Australia.

She will also be unable to take to the stage in Brisbane on Thursday.

Lipa told fans she has been performing while in “awful pain”, and has been advised by medical professionals that she needs urgent attention.

Im so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with @brunomars. I’ve been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed. pic.twitter.com/ST5rlerQq5 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 14, 2018

She tweeted: “I’m so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with @brunomars.

“I’ve been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed.”

I have been enjoying this tour so much and i’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully i’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding xx — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 14, 2018

She added: “I have been enjoying this tour so much and i’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully i’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding xx.”

Along with her tweet, the New Rules hitmaker shared a video of herself looking glum while holding a compress to her face.

Lipa recently made history when she became the first female in the history of the Brits to be nominated for five awards in one year.

She won the awards for British female solo artist and breakthrough act.

