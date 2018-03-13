ITV's This Morning recognised with special prize after 30 years on TV

The Television and Radio Industries Club recognised the show with a special prize marking its anniversary.

Daytime programme This Morning was recognised for its 30-year stint on television as it bagged two gongs at the Television and Radio Industries Club awards.

The ITV show, which is today presented predominantly by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, was handed a special prize marking its anniversary and also collected the daytime programme award at a ceremony in central London.

Willoughby missed out on the TV personality prize, however, as Ant and Dec swooped to victory ahead of the Dancing On Ice host and Celebrity Juice’s Keith Lemon.

Eamonn Holmes – another member of the This Morning team – was handed the news presenter prize ahead of Sky’s Kay Burley and ITV’s Susanna Reid while the David Attenborough-narrated Blue Planet II was named best factual programme.

Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones was recognised for her leading role with the drama performance award while the medical drama itself was named best drama programme ahead of Call The Midwife and Poldark.

Emmerdale was named soap of the year while the show’s Ryan Hawley, who has captivated soap fans with his portrayal of Robert Sugden in the “RobRon” storyline, won best soap actor.

The inaugural series of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 picked up the best Food Programme prize while podcast of the year went to Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Netflix’s Black Mirror, and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Love Island also picked up awards, as did Christian O’Connell for his Absolute Radio breakfast show, which he is leaving after a 12-year stint.

The prizes were handed out at Grosvenor House in central London.

© Press Association 2018