In Pictures: Work of Joan Jonas showcased at Tate Modern

The collection at the London venue is the biggest homage in the UK yet to the American visual artist.

The work of performance artist Joan Jonas is getting its biggest UK exposure to date with a new exhibition at London’s Tate Modern.

Part of the art landscape since the 1960s, her work takes in topical themes such as climate change.

The display, Joan Jonas And BMW Tate Live Exhibition: 10 Days Six Nights, opens on March 14 and runs until August 5.

