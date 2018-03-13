In Pictures: Work of Joan Jonas showcased at Tate Modern

13th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The collection at the London venue is the biggest homage in the UK yet to the American visual artist.

The work of performance artist Joan Jonas is getting its biggest UK exposure to date with a new exhibition at London’s Tate Modern.

Part of the art landscape since the 1960s, her work takes in topical themes such as climate change.

The display, Joan Jonas And BMW Tate Live Exhibition: 10 Days Six Nights, opens on March 14 and runs until August 5.

A video by artist Joan Jonas is played at the Tate Modern, London, for the Joan Jonas and BMW Tate Live Exhibition: 10 Days Six Nights (John Stillwell/PA)
The exhibition at the Tate Modern, London, runs until August 5 (John Stillwell/PA)
Jonas has been a pioneer in the field of visual arts (John Stillwell/PA)
Jonas's work is getting its biggest UK exposure to date (John Stillwell/PA)
The exhibition features work from the 1960s to the present day (John Stillwell/PA)
Climate change is one theme of the artist's work (John Stillwell/PA)
