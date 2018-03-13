Octogenarian artist Joan Jonas performs at Tate Modern

13th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The 81-year-old will be performing in the gallery's Tanks.

Octogenarian performance artist Joan Jonas is the subject of a new show at Tate Modern.

The 81-year-old will be performing live in the gallery’s Tanks’ space, as part of a 10-day programme running alongside the exhibition of her work.

Early works on display include the video Organic Honey’s Visual Telepathy (1972), which explores female identity through the artist’s sexualised alter-ego.

Videos by artist Joan Jonas at Tate Modern (John Stillwell/PA)
Later installation Stream Or River, Flight Or Pattern (2016-17), tackles climate change and animal extinction.

The New York-born artist is known for her performance work, experimental film and video installations.

Joan Jonas opens on Wednesday and runs until August 5 at Tate Modern.

© Press Association 2018

