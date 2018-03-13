LL Cool J leads tributes to former rapper Craig Mack

13th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Mack was best known for the 1994 hit Flava In Ya Ear.

LL Cool J has led tributes to Craig Mack following the former rapper’s death aged 46.

Mack was best known for the 1994 hit Flava In Ya Ear but later quit the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

LL Cool J wrote on Twitter: “Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul and lift up your family and friends.

“It was a pleasure to know you and rock with you. You stepped away from the game and did it your way. I always respected that.”

Singer Tyrese also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “Prayers love and light to your family and loved ones…….”

Rapper Funkmaster Flex wrote on Instagram: “Rest In Peace! Good brother. CraigMack”.

Mack’s first album, Project: Funk da World, was released by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Bad Boy record label.

His second album, Operation: Get Down, followed in 1997.

A coroner told the Associated Press that Mack appeared to have died of natural causes.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak

Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak
ANOTHER high street store is planning to file for BANKRUPTCY

ANOTHER high street store is planning to file for BANKRUPTCY

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Holly Willoughbys outfit deemed INAPPROPRIATE for This Morning

[PICS] Holly Willoughbys outfit deemed INAPPROPRIATE for This Morning
[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert

[PIC] Aldi issue URGENT product recall amid serious safety alert
Weather experts predict RETURN of dreaded Beast from the East next weekend

Weather experts predict RETURN of dreaded Beast from the East next weekend
[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today

[PIC] Holly Willoughby was forced to change out of THIS outfit on This Morning today