LL Cool J leads tributes to former rapper Craig Mack

Mack was best known for the 1994 hit Flava In Ya Ear.

LL Cool J has led tributes to Craig Mack following the former rapper’s death aged 46.

Mack was best known for the 1994 hit Flava In Ya Ear but later quit the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

LL Cool J wrote on Twitter: “Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul and lift up your family and friends.

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018

“It was a pleasure to know you and rock with you. You stepped away from the game and did it your way. I always respected that.”

Singer Tyrese also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “Prayers love and light to your family and loved ones…….”

Rapper Funkmaster Flex wrote on Instagram: “Rest In Peace! Good brother. CraigMack”.

Mack’s first album, Project: Funk da World, was released by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Bad Boy record label.

His second album, Operation: Get Down, followed in 1997.

A coroner told the Associated Press that Mack appeared to have died of natural causes.

© Press Association 2018