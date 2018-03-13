Workers at five London cinemas are back on strike

13th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Members of the Bectu union at five cinemas across the capital have been on strike for almost two years.

Members of the Bectu union at five Picturehouse cinemas across the capital have staged strikes for almost two years over the London living wage, sick pay, maternity and paternity pay, and union recognition.

They are also striking on Tuesday to demand the reinstatement of four union representatives, Bectu said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously called on Picturehouse to “reinstate the four sacked Bectu reps with immediate effect and to sit down with the union to discuss ways to resolve this longstanding dispute”.

On International Women’s Day, hundreds of people joined Picturehouse cinema workers as they staged a strike backed by Mr Corbyn over the pay row.

The staff, at the Brixton Ritzy and the Central, Crouch End, East Dulwich and Hackney Picturehouses, are campaigning to be paid the voluntary living wage.

A spokesman for the cinema chain previously said that “Picturehouse offers some of the best pay and benefits in the industry.

“In London we pay the equivalent of £9.92 per hour for our front-of-house staff, and many staff earn significantly more.

“This is considerably higher than the National Minimum Wage of £7.50 per hour.”

Picturehouse has been contacted for comment.

