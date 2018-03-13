Jennifer Saunders joins TV series based on the Moomins

13th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Kate Winslet, Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike have previously been announced for the show.

Jennifer Saunders, Matt Lucas and Alison Steadman have signed up to join the voice cast of a new TV series based on the Moomins.

Previously announced cast members include Kate Winslet, Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike.

Ab Fab actress Saunders will voice the character of Mymble, while Steadman and Matt Lucas will lend their voices to Emma The Stage Rat and Teety-Woo.

Kate Winslet has already been announced for the series (PA)
Harry Potter star Katie Leung and The Danish Girl’s Rebecca Root will also voice characters in the animated production.

Steadman said: “I was so thrilled to be asked to take part in Moominvalley. It’s such a brilliant show and different from anything I’ve ever done before.”

Moominvalley is based on the beloved Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish artist Tove Jansson and will consist of two series, broadcast in 2019 on Sky One.

The Moomins are one of Finland’s biggest exports and were recently the subject of an exhibition at London’s Southbank Centre.

© Press Association 2018

