David Walliams teases Pixie Lott over denim shot

12th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Walliams was amused by the singer's double-denim ensemble.

David Walliams has poked fun at Pixie Lott and her fiance after they posed for an Instagram snap in matching denim outfits.

The image showed Kiss The Stars singer Lott and model Oliver Cheshire sitting next to each other in denim jeans, denim shirts with white pockets and the same low black boots.

Forever In Love. Our Family #MyCalvins @calvinklein

A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on

It was captioned: “Forever In Love. Our Family #MyCalvins @calvinklein.”

Apparently seeing the funny side, comedian Walliams teased in the comments section: “You look like prisoners.”

However, Lott’s fans were impressed with the photo of the couple in the Calvin Klein ensemble.

“Couple who dresses alike live happily ever after!” said one, while another gushed: “Yes!! Love this #doubledenim is officially hot!!”

The couple got engaged in 2016 after Cheshire popped the question at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

