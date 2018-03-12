Selma Blair explains Cameron Diaz retirement comment was a joke

12th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Blair and Diaz co-starred in The Sweetest Thing in 2002.

Selma Blair has hastily backtracked after accidentally suggesting her former co-star Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting.

The actress said in an interview that her friend Diaz was quitting the profession, triggering a slew of news stories.

But she has now posted a message on Twitter explaining that she was only joking, and quipped that she was now retiring from being Diaz’s spokeswoman.

She wrote: “BREAKING NEWS.

“Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.

“And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz (PA)

Blair said on Instagram: “I have had some inquiries related to an interview I did.

“In response to if the girls were gonna do a #sweetesthing part deux. I jokingly said #camerondiaz was retired.

“But I did brag about having lunch with her. Who wouldn’t?”

Diaz, 45, was last seen on the big screen in Annie in 2014.

© Press Association 2018

