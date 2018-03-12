Alex Jones takes on tough climb for Sport Relief challenge

Alex Jones battled poor visibility and snow on the ground as she tackled the Helvellyn range in the Lake District for her gruelling Sport Relief challenge.

The One Show star – who gave birth to son Edward in January 2017 – has teamed up with four other mums from around the country for The Mother Of All Challenges.

This will see them swimming, hiking, cycling, caving and running across the UK to help raise awareness of maternal health and raise cash for Sport Relief 2018.

The group have already done a relay in Loch Ness and kicked off day two by taking on the climb.

Speaking before she set off, Jones said: “Out of the five challenges I thought the hike would be the most straightforward one, however I’ve been told it’s the equivalent of an hour and a half session on the step machine, which doesn’t sound like my idea of fun.

“Down at the ground the weather is OK, a bit drizzly, but this will only get worse the further we go so I’m anticipating a challenging climb, particularly as we reach the top as there will be snow – I’ve been told it looks like Narnia. Wish us luck!”

The mothers will also cycle up three of the Lake District’s toughest passes before they travel to Jones’s home country of Wales to navigate a maze of dark caverns to make it out of Porth Yr Ogof cave in the Brecon Beacons.

Jones teamed up with four other mums for The Mother Of All Challenges (Sport Relief/PA)

The final challenge, on March 16, will see the group tackle a relay coastal run across the hilly Welsh coast, taking in clifftop views, secluded coves and wild landscapes.

Viewers can follow the group’s progress on The One Show during the week of the challenge.

To watch the climb, tune in to The One Show on Tuesday March 13 at 7pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018