Justin Timberlake shares sweet family snap as he goes on tour

12th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Justin will be on tour for several months.

Justin Timberlake shared a rare picture of his son Silas as he prepares to head out on tour.

The US singer is hitting the road with his Man Of The Woods show and marked the occasion by posting a sweet snap of his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas on Instagram.

The adorable image shows the three standing holding hands, with Silas in between his parents and all with their backs to the camera.

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

“Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR,” Timberlake captioned the shot.

The tour kicks off on March 13 and is scheduled to end in January 2019. It arrives in England in June.

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and welcomed Silas in April 2015.

© Press Association 2018

