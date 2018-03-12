Capital FM presenter Vick Hope is joining The Voice

Hope will front digital coverage for The Voice UK from the start of the knockout stage.

Television and radio presenter Vick Hope is joining The Voice as its new digital reporter.

She will front digital coverage for The Voice UK from the start of the knockout stage this weekend through to the live semi-final and final, and for The Voice Kids from the start of the blind auditions.

Hope – who currently presents the Capital FM Breakfast Show and 4Music’s Trending Live – is taking over from former contestant Jamie Miller on The Voice UK.

Miller is focusing on launching his music career after signing with US label Atlantic Records.

Hope’s role on both The Voice UK and The Voice Kids will see her bringing all the backstage gossip to viewers of the show’s digital platforms, including interviews with the coaches and acts.

She said: “It is really exciting to be joining The Voice team, I love both The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

“I can’t wait to get going on The Voice UK Knockouts. I’ve just started filming with The Voice Kids and they are all so incredible. It is such a warm show and these kids are superhuman! The level of talent coming from such tiny bodies is quite mind blowing.”

