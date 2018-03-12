'Meditation on colour' longlisted for Man Booker International Prize

12th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The winner of the prize is announced in May.

Han Kang, author of The White Book (Lee Chunhee)

A “meditation on colour” which features a list of white objects has been longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize.

The 2018 prize, for a book translated into English and published in the UK, pits 13 novels against each other.

It includes The White Book by Han Kang, who won the prize in 2016 for The Vegetarian.

The author, from South Korea, has written a story in which a woman moves to a European city and is haunted by the story of her older sister, who died two hours after birth.

Han Kang, The White Book (Man Booker International Prize 2018)
Han Kang, The White Book (Man Booker International Prize 2018)

Judges said the book is about “mourning, rebirth and the tenacity of the human spirit”.

“As she (the narrator) contemplates the child’s short life, she focuses on the whiteness and all it symbolises.

“The White Book is a meditation on colour, beginning with a list of white things” such as salt, snow and sugar cubes.

The £50,000 prize is divided equally between the author and the translator.

The shortlist is announced on April 12 and the winner on May 22.

Novelists from France, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Hungary, Austria, Iraq, Poland and Taiwan have made the longlist.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak

Five people in isolation following suspected SWINE FLU outbreak
Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week

Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week
ANOTHER high street store is planning to file for BANKRUPTCY

ANOTHER high street store is planning to file for BANKRUPTCY

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores
These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year
Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice

Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice
Weather experts predict RETURN of dreaded Beast from the East next weekend

Weather experts predict RETURN of dreaded Beast from the East next weekend