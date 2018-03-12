Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies aged 90

The star, famous for his epic stand-up shows, left hospital with a chest infection at the end of February.

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90, his publicist has announced.

The star, famous for his epic stand-up shows, as well as his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died just days after leaving hospital.

He married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, on Friday at their home in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash, which was also the one he was born in.

His publicist Robert Holmes told the Press Association: “To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats.

“He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.

“With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety.

“He was a comedy legend and genius.”

He added: “He asked Anne if she wanted to marry. They got the registrar and were married in the house on Friday.

“He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. They had been together for 40 years.

“It’s a love story to beat them all.”

Sir Ken spent more than six weeks in the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital earlier this year, following a chest infection, leaving at the end of February.

