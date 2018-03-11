Viewers in tears after emotional Call The Midwife finale

The nurses and midwives - and viewers - are grieving the death of Barbara.

Call The Midwife viewers joked that they needed to take a sick day after the emotional finale to the series.

The BBC drama’s seventh run ended with a tear-jerking instalment that saw the midwives of Nonnatus House still reeling from the death of Barbara.

The character, played by Charlotte Ritchie since 2015, passed away last week after contracting septicaemia.

Other moving scenes followed an elderly widow struggling to care for his friend with Alzheimer’s.

Viewers admitted they were in floods watching the episode.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Punched in the heart once more by #CallTheMidwife. I love it because it tackles challenging issues still relevant today in a strong and poignant manner. Plus there is no weak link in the cast; everyone is simply superb.”

“Can I phone in sick to work tomorrow because I couldn’t cope with #callthemidwife tonight?!” wondered another viewer.

One upset fan tweeted: “Me and my husband were actually sobbing watching #callthemidwife tonight. Why do we do it to ourselves.”

Viewers were also wondering how to cope without their fix from Nonnatus House every week.

Many said they were counting down to the Christmas special.

“I don’t even want to delete #callthemidwife from my recordings. It just seems too final. I will miss them all,” said one fan.

One person posted: “Once again @CallTheMidwife1 broke me…there are no adequate words. How many days is it until Christmas?”

© Press Association 2018