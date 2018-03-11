Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice

Jake Quickenden joked that he might not have to do another reality show as he was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice.

The 29-year-old, who has previously appeared on reality shows including X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, skated to victory during the grand final of the programme on Sunday night.

Struggling to hold back tears, Quickenden joked: “I can’t get my head around it.

“It might mean that I don’t have to do another reality show now.”

A firm favourite with fans and judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner throughout this series, the final saw Quickenden beat actress Brooke Vincent, who came second, and rugby player Max Evans, who was third.

Coronation Street star Vincent jokingly asked if there had been a fix as Quickenden was given his trophy.

She teased: “You know what they say… first is the worst, second is the best…”.

Quickenden and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer had dazzled the judges with their skates to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis vs JXL and Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

The pair also bowled over the panel with their take on Bolero, which won Torvill and Dean a gold at the winter Olympics in 1984.

Ice dance legends Torvill and Dean took to the ice for a stunning performance during the final, which also saw the return of eliminated contestants from the series including Candice Brown, Cheryl Baker and Kem Cetinay.

Dancing On Ice had returned after a four-year hiatus, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back as presenters. It will be back next year.

