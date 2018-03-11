Max Evans first finalist to leave Dancing On Ice

11th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Max said it had been a wonderful journey.

Max Evans has narrowly missed making it to the final two on Dancing On Ice.

The rugby player was the first celebrity skater to be eliminated from the grand final of the ITV competition.

He and his professional partner Ale Izquierdo looked crushed as they were told they had not made it.

Speaking as Izquierdo fought back tears, Evans said: “I can’t tell you what a special feeling this journey has been.

“It has been such a good time.”

Brooke Vincent and Jake Quickenden are now vying to be named champion of the ice.

Both will have to perform Bolero, which won Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean a gold at the 1984 winter Olympics.

© Press Association 2018

