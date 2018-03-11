'I'm back!' - Kim Kardashian West is a brunette again

11th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The star showed off her natural dark brown hair after her blonde and pink tresses period.

Kim Kardashian West has returned to her brunette roots, telling fans: “I’m back!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, posted a video on Snapchat showing she has her natural dark brown hair again, after stints of being blonde and having pink tresses.

“I’m back!” Kardashian West said in the brief clip as she pouted at the camera.

Back to black 🖤 #kimkardashian @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

The mother-of-three most recently sported bubblegum pink hair after telling her social media followers that she was fed up with her blonde mane.

She later said in another message that “the thought of going back dark makes me sad”, but has evidently changed her mind.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital

Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital
[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears

[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears
WATCH: 68 year old Matt Dodd gives SHOWSTOPPING performance on IGT

WATCH: 68 year old Matt Dodd gives SHOWSTOPPING performance on IGT

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores
Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts

Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts
Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice

Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice
Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week

Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week