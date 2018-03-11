Injury not bothering Jake Quickenden as Dancing On Ice final gets under way

Jake Quickenden, Brooke Vincent and Max Evans are hoping to win the ITV competition.

Jake Quickenden did not let his thumb injury get in his way as he got the Dancing On Ice final under way with a sizzling performance to Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation.

The reality star, who has been a favourite throughout the competition, was taken to hospital earlier in the week after dislocating his thumb.

But he was in fine form and impressed judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner with his first routine of Sunday night’s final.

Gardiner even declared that Quickenden was now “up there with the pros” and called him “king of the ice”.

Actress Brooke Vincent and rugby player Max Evans are also vying to win the competition.

The show returned to screens earlier this year after it was axed in 2014, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back as hosts.

Willoughby’s outfits have proved to be a talking point each week with the white number she picked for the final no exception.

Viewers said the presenter was “stunning” and looked “like an angel” in her white dress, which featured feathered sleeves and a deep plunging neckline.

“It’s a showstopping dress for @hollywills for the #DancingOnIce Final. Simply stunning,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Another said Willoughby looked “like Great Gatsby on ice”, adding: “Yaaaas, gurl.”

Watch the final now on TV3 and #3player



© Press Association 2018