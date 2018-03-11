Presenter Alex Jones sets off for Loch Ness swim

11th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Alex is helping to raise awareness of maternal health.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones has set off on her gruelling Sport Relief challenge, which will see her swimming, hiking, cycling, caving and running across the UK.

The One Show star – who gave birth to son Edward in January 2017 – is teaming up with four other mums from around the country for The Mother Of All Challenges, to help raise awareness of maternal health and raise cash for Sport Relief 2018.

Alex Jones
Alex Jones with the rest of the team (Sport Relief/PA)

On Mother’s Day (March 11), Jones headed to Loch Ness where the group are doing a relay swim in the lake, where the average temperature is 5C (41F) at this time of year.

Next they will lace up their hiking boots to conquer Helvellyn via Swirral Edge in the Lake District. The tricky mix of climbing and walking includes a daunting ascent of 2,854ft (870m) and a descent of 2,625ft (800m).

The following day the mothers will cycle up three of the Lake District’s toughest passes, before they travel to Jones’s home country of Wales to navigate a maze of dark caverns to make it out of Porth Yr Ogof cave in the Brecon Beacons.

The final challenge, on March 16, will see the group tackle a relay coastal run across the hilly Welsh coast, taking in clifftop views, secluded coves and wild landscapes.

Viewers can follow the group’s progress on The One Show each night on BBC One during the week of the challenge.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears

[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears
Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital

Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital
Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores
Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice

Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice
Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week

Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week
PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys

PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys