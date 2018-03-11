Presenter Alex Jones sets off for Loch Ness swim

Alex Jones has set off on her gruelling Sport Relief challenge, which will see her swimming, hiking, cycling, caving and running across the UK.

The One Show star – who gave birth to son Edward in January 2017 – is teaming up with four other mums from around the country for The Mother Of All Challenges, to help raise awareness of maternal health and raise cash for Sport Relief 2018.

Alex Jones with the rest of the team (Sport Relief/PA)

On Mother’s Day (March 11), Jones headed to Loch Ness where the group are doing a relay swim in the lake, where the average temperature is 5C (41F) at this time of year.

Next they will lace up their hiking boots to conquer Helvellyn via Swirral Edge in the Lake District. The tricky mix of climbing and walking includes a daunting ascent of 2,854ft (870m) and a descent of 2,625ft (800m).

The following day the mothers will cycle up three of the Lake District’s toughest passes, before they travel to Jones’s home country of Wales to navigate a maze of dark caverns to make it out of Porth Yr Ogof cave in the Brecon Beacons.

The final challenge, on March 16, will see the group tackle a relay coastal run across the hilly Welsh coast, taking in clifftop views, secluded coves and wild landscapes.

Viewers can follow the group’s progress on The One Show each night on BBC One during the week of the challenge.

© Press Association 2018