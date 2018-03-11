Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Buffy The Vampire Slayer Anniversary

It's been 21 years since the hit show started.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked 21 years since the first episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer aired by sharing behind the scenes snaps from the hit show.

The actress played the vampire-battling high school student from 1997 to 2003.

She shared an album of some of her most cherished memories, including photos with James Marsters, who played Spike, and David Boreanaz, who played Angel.

She wrote: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday.

“I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.

“We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends.

“‘From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us.’

“Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen).”

Marsters also celebrated the anniversary in a Twitter video saying wherever he travels he meets fans.

“People age five from 75 with stakes in their hands saying ‘I’m Buffy too’.

“The theme of Buffy in three words is ‘don’t give up’, no matter how hard it gets, no matter how weird it is.”

Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase, marked the special day with a a throwback photo of the cast and paid tribute to the crew who helped make the show possible.

She wrote: “I love this pic of us from fairly early on. We all look remarkably healthy (and tan!) for such a hard working group who mostly spent time in the moonlight.

“Again, I can’t say it enough, I am so thankful to our fans for still showing us love. You guys support us in our roles post Buffy and in all our personal endeavors. It’s really remarkable.

“There are a lot of unsung heroes behind the scenes too. Like, our CREW! Writers, PA’s, The casting office, The Wardrobe dept.

“Make up/ Hair departments, sound mixers and boom operators, stunt artist and editors, special effects technicians, camera operators and camera assistants, puppeteers, set designers, prop folks and always my favorites, the Transpo dept. …so many folks… catering, craft service … SCRIPTY!! (OMG they save me! ) ….so so so many people who don’t get the mentions or magazine covers but work tirelessly under extreme pressure with unrealistic deadlines.

“I want to say thank you to them! -21 years guys! Xoxo”





© Press Association 2018