David Beckham shares video of dancing Victoria in Mother's Day tribute

David Beckham has paid a Mother’s Day tribute to his wife Victoria, with a video of her dancing.

The football star filmed a clip of her showing off her moves and singing along to Chain Reaction by Diana Ross, joking she was doing a “typical Mum dance.”

(David Beckham/Instagram)

His wife can be seen dressed in a black jacket and trousers with her hair up in a bun as she grooves to the music with her foot in a protective boot after she suffered a small stress fracture last month.

He captioned the video: “Happy Mother’s Day and to celebrate we have you’re typical Mum dance.”

(David Beckham/Instagram)

He also shared a family portrait of the couple with their children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch.”

Beckham also paid tribute to his mother Sandra, sharing a photograph of the two of them together.

(David Beckham/Instagram)

Victoria recently celebrated her mother Jackie’s birthday with a cake featuring all of her 11 grandchildren in icing.

She shared a picture of the impressive structure on Instagram, describing it as a “major cake moment”.

The fashion designer also celebrated the return of Brooklyn from New York, where he studying.

She shared a snap of them together with Harper, captioned: “Guess who’s home!!”





