Kardashians share photos of Khloe's pink floral baby shower

11th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The party featured roses and balloons.

Khloe Kardashian has prepared for the arrival of her first child with a baby shower strewn with pink roses and decorated with topiary elephants.

The reality star and her famous family shared snaps from inside the celebration ahead of the birth of her daughter with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

 

❥ Mom and Dad ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Kardashian, 33, shared a photo of herself with sister Kourtney, both in pink outfits, in front of a wall of pink roses and wrote: “Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love!”

Their sister Kim, who recently welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate, also shared shots from inside the party, including of a large topiary elephant standing on a bed of pink roses and pink balloons.

(Kim Kardashian/Snapchat)

Kourtney also added a snap of the words “Baby Thompson” spelled out in pink neon.

(Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat)

Kardashian’s stepsister Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, also attended the party.

She shared a close-up photo of the baby bump and wrote: “I can’t wait to meet you baby.”

(Kylie Jenner/Snapchat)

She also posted a snap of her own child being cuddled by her best friend Jordyn Woods, writing: “Can they get any cuter?”

(Kylie Jenner/Snapchat)

Kardashian announced she was expecting her first child on December 20 2017, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.



