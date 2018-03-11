Jon Culshaw calls for statue of Sir Bruce Forsyth ahead of BBC tribute show

There will only ever be one Sir Bruce Forsyth, comedian Jon Culshaw has said as he called for the late entertainer to be remembered with a statue.

Culshaw is one of many performers celebrating Sir Bruce’s life with a tribute show at the London Palladium which airs on Sunday night.

He said the presence of the former Strictly Come Dancing host could be felt during the night of performances which was recorded last month.

Jon Culshaw at the BBC event at the London Palladium (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“There was an enormous silhouette of him doing his famous thinker pose, that was there looking down over the entire show … so you did feel the essence of Brucey there,” Culshaw said.

“You couldn’t help but think, my goodness he would have loved this. It was just the right kind of show, you could feel the essence of him there.”

Sir Bruce’s former Strictly co-host Tess Daly presented the show which also features performances from Dame Shirley Bassey, Alexandra Burke, Michael Ball and the entertainer’s widow, Lady Forsyth.

Culshaw, a friend of Sir Bruce, called for a monument to be established in his memory following his death last year aged 89.

“There really is only one Sir Bruce. A statue would be an amazing thing. What about a sundial? Bruce in the thinker pose,” he said.

Sir Bruce and Lady Forsyth (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Sir Bruce is just sort of etched into everyone’s hearts and minds. I’m sure there will be many celebrations over the years – he will always be in our minds.”

A statue of the entertainer outside Broadcasting House in London was said be under consideration by the BBC in August, while there have also been calls for one in his hometown of Edmonton, north London.

Culshaw said the game show host, dancer, presenter, singer and all-round performer would be remembered as “bringing happiness to people” and a “nice little beam of light to everybody”.

– Sir Bruce: A Celebration airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday night.

