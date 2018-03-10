Katie Price's mother reveals glamour model offered lung to try to save her life

10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Amy Price was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis last year.

Katie Price’s mother has revealed she turned down the former glamour model’s offer of a lung after falling terminal ill.

Amy Price, 64, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) – the same disease which killed Keith Chegwin – last year.

While Price, 39, is already running the London Marathon to fundraise on behalf of her mother, she also offered a lung to try to save her life.

Katie Price (centre) with her son Harvey and her mother Amy (Nick Ansell/PA)

Amy told the Sunday Mirror: “I said no, you’re not going to do that. You’ve got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who’s going to look after your kids?

“You’ve got to think about your ­children, not me, and what’s going to happen to them.

She added: “Of course, I was so touched at her offer. But Kate is my child, not the other way around. I have to protect her.

“So there will be no lung transplant from Kate. I can’t allow it,” she told the newspaper.

Price will pound London’s streets on April 22 alongside around 40,000 other runners in the gruelling event as part of a fundraising drive for the British Lung Foundation who have supported Amy.

IPF causes fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, which makes them stiffer, so it is difficult to breathe, according to the British Lung Foundation.

Around 6,000 people a year suffer from the disease, which worsens over time. Its cause is unknown and there is no cure.

© Press Association 2018

