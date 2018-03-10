Black Panther passes one billion US dollars at box office

10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

It is the fifth film in Disney's Marvel Universe to reach the milestone.

Marvel’s Black Panther movie has surpassed one billion US dollars (£794 million) at the global box office.

The film starring British actors Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Martin Freeman is the fifth in Disney’s Marvel Universe to reach the milestone.

It is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales and comes on the 26th day of its release.

SHOWBIZ Panther
(PA graphics)

Earlier this week UK box office figures revealed it was out-performing superhero flicks Iron Man, Thor and Captain America after taking £35.4 million in its first three weeks.

Only two other Marvel films had taken more money in the UK at this point in their release: 2015’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron (£40.4 million) and 2012’s The Avengers (£40.3 million).

Press Association analysis of figures from the British Film Institute show Black Panther is also running ahead of both Guardians of the Galaxy films and all three Captain America movies.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, it also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

It is the first superhero film with a predominantly black cast, and has been praised by Michelle Obama for its inclusivity.

A total of 18 films set in the Marvel Universe have been released to date, with two more scheduled for later in 2018 – Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man And The Wasp.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores
[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears

[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears
Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts

Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts
PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys

PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys
Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice

Jake Quickenden skates to victory on Dancing On Ice
Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week

Death toll from deadly virus rose SIGNIFICANTLY in the last week