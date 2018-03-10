Ant and Dec celebrate Lord Lloyd Webber's birthday with all-star musical medley

10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Phillip Schofield reprised his Joseph And His Technicolor Dreamcoat performance from 1993.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber was given a star-studded early birthday present as Ant and Dec roped in a celebrity line-up for the musical theatre impresario.

The duo’s Saturday Night Takeaway paid tribute to the acclaimed composer with a medley of his biggest hits including from Cats and Phantom Of The Opera.

Alexandra Burke, Joe McElderry, and James Corden contributed their musical talents to the tribute but it was Phillip Schofield who stole the show as he reprised his Joseph And his Technicolor Dreamcoat performance 25 years after taking to the stage at the London Palladium.

The special performance comes just two weeks shy of Lord Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday which is being marked with a new album.

School Of Rock kicked off the tribute before nods to Cats and Phantom Of The Opera with Any Dream Will Do rounding off the programme.

The final number featured leading men performances from McElderry, Corden and Ant and Dec before Schofield intervened to aplomb.

Lord Lloyd Webber was among the studio audience and labelled Schofield “amazing” – a message shared among viewers online.

@LTrundell wrote on Twitter that the This Morning presenter has “still got it” while “AngelaLonsale called it “TV gold”.

@Ladybird_gal tweeted: “@Schofe great performance tonight ‘bring me my coloured coat’ made my night. Fabulous.”

@AngieHD67 posted: “Great show as always but LOVED! LOVED! LOVED JOSEPH! Saw Schofe perform may years ago and you have just brought the biggest smile to my face tonight.”

@AlbionAce wrote: “@Schofe brilliant seeing you sing Joseph again! Wish I had been there.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns next Saturday on TV3.



© Press Association 2018

