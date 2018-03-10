Jamie Alexander in hospital with ruptured appendix

10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The Blindspot star said she was on the mend.

Jamie Alexander

Jamie Alexander has said she is recovering in hospital after her appendix ruptured.

The Blindspot star shared a photograph of herself in a hospital bed with a tube going into her arm but still encouraged fans to watch the latest episode of her hit show.

She wrote: “Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT!

“I’m so excited for you all to see it @TheVulcanSalute is phenomenal #blindspot 8/7c TONIGHT on #NBC.”

Days earlier Alexander tweeted a photograph of herself drinking herbal tea in a hospital bed, bearing the words: “Cheers to my appendix.”

The actress, best known for her role of Sif in the first two Thor films, has played a woman found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body in Blindspot since 2015.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys

PICS: You're going to LOVE this GORGEOUS 17 dress from Penneys
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest product set to land in IKEA stores
Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

Irish schools could open on SATURDAY following latest proposal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts

Bank of Ireland apologises to customers over money MISSING from accounts
[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears

[PICS] Penneys issue URGENT product recall on MULTIPLE products over safety fears
WATCH: 68 year old Matt Dodd gives SHOWSTOPPING performance on IGT

WATCH: 68 year old Matt Dodd gives SHOWSTOPPING performance on IGT
Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital

Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital