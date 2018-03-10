Jamie Alexander in hospital with ruptured appendix

Jamie Alexander in hospital with ruptured appendix10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
The Blindspot star said she was on the mend.
Jamie Alexander has said she is recovering in hospital after her appendix ruptured.
The Blindspot star shared a photograph of herself in a hospital bed with a tube going into her arm but still encouraged fans to watch the latest episode of her hit show.
She wrote: “Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT!
“I’m so excited for you all to see it @TheVulcanSalute is phenomenal #blindspot 8/7c TONIGHT on #NBC.”
Days earlier Alexander tweeted a photograph of herself drinking herbal tea in a hospital bed, bearing the words: “Cheers to my appendix.”
The actress, best known for her role of Sif in the first two Thor films, has played a woman found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body in Blindspot since 2015.
