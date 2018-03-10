Jamie Alexander in hospital with ruptured appendix

The Blindspot star said she was on the mend.

Jamie Alexander has said she is recovering in hospital after her appendix ruptured.

The Blindspot star shared a photograph of herself in a hospital bed with a tube going into her arm but still encouraged fans to watch the latest episode of her hit show.

Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT! I’m so excited for you all to see it 👊🏻 @TheVulcanSalute is phenomenal 🙏🏻 #blindspot 8/7c TONIGHT on #NBC pic.twitter.com/JoIGeRAJbo — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) March 9, 2018

She wrote: “Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT!

“I’m so excited for you all to see it @TheVulcanSalute is phenomenal #blindspot 8/7c TONIGHT on #NBC.”

Days earlier Alexander tweeted a photograph of herself drinking herbal tea in a hospital bed, bearing the words: “Cheers to my appendix.”

The actress, best known for her role of Sif in the first two Thor films, has played a woman found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body in Blindspot since 2015.

© Press Association 2018