Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford joins Pretty Little Lies spin-off

10th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

She will star as a matriarch in The Perfectionists.

Kelly Rutherford

Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford has joined the cast of Pretty Little Lies spin-off The Perfectionists.

Rutherford is best known for playing Lily van der Woodsen, the mother of Blake Lively’s character Serena, in the teen soap.

The Perfectionists is based on Pretty Little Liars writer Sara Shepard’s book, and follows the adventures of five high school students who bond over their mutual hatred of a school bully.

Rutherford will play Claire Hotchkiss, described as “the icy matriarch of the Hotchkiss family”.

The show added: “She is the founder of Hotchkiss Industries and the respected Beacon Heights University. Claire believes perfection is attainable.”

Rutherford’s role was announced alongside those played by Sydney Park, Eli Brown and Hayley Erin.

They will join Pretty Little Liars stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, as well as the recently announced Descendents star Sofia Carson.

Carson, Park and Brown will play the main trio of the perfectionists.

Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010 to 2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell and Pieterse.

© Press Association 2018

