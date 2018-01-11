Ore Oduba and wife welcome baby son

The TV star has become a father.

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia have welcomed their first baby – a son called Roman.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion shared the news by sharing a picture of himself with his newborn on Instagram, and revealed that their new addition arrived on Tuesday.

Along with the black and white photo, Oduba wrote: “Cannot find the words to describe this feeling… Just thank you God for our little blessing.

“His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family’s life. Roman, you are our world… and the world is all yours.”

He added a love-heart emoji and tagged his wife in the post.

The 32-year-old TV presenter, who won Strictly in 2016, told fans they were expecting a baby in August last year.

He had said that “starting a family has always been our dream” and joked that “there will be tears”.

Oduba and Portia married in 2015.

© Press Association 2018