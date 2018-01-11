Ore Oduba and wife welcome baby son

11th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star has become a father.

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia (Ian West/PA)

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia have welcomed their first baby – a son called Roman.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion shared the news by sharing a picture of himself with his newborn on Instagram, and revealed that their new addition arrived on Tuesday.

Along with the black and white photo, Oduba wrote: “Cannot find the words to describe this feeling… Just thank you God for our little blessing.

“His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family’s life. Roman, you are our world… and the world is all yours.”

He added a love-heart emoji and tagged his wife in the post.

The 32-year-old TV presenter, who won Strictly in 2016, told fans they were expecting a baby in August last year.

He had said that “starting a family has always been our dream” and joked that “there will be tears”.

Oduba and Portia married in 2015.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores
Kildare Village to get 29 NEW shops after 50 million extension is granted

Kildare Village to get 29 NEW shops after 50 million extension is granted

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

PICS: Youre going to LOVE River Islands brand new Spring/Summer collection

PICS: Youre going to LOVE River Islands brand new Spring/Summer collection
Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall over popular treat

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall over popular treat
Irish mum shares warning after babys vomit led to shock diagnosis

Irish mum shares warning after babys vomit led to shock diagnosis
[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus