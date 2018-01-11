Ricky Martin says he has married Jwan Yosef

11th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The singer and actor confirmed his marriage at a premiere for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Singer and actor Ricky Martin has confirmed he has married his partner Jwan Yosef.

Martin, who stars in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, did not disclose the date of the wedding but said they planned to hold a three-day party to celebrate in due course.

“I’m a husband,”” he told E! News at a premiere for the TV show. “But we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months.

“We exchanged vows and we’ve sweared everything and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin, 46, plays the fashion designer’s partner Antonio D’Amico in an instalment in the anthology series on US network FX.

The episode explores the 1997 murder of Versace at the age of 50 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

© Press Association 2018

