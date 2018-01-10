Iman remembers her 'love story' with David Bowie, two years after his death

The singer died on January 10 2016, two days after he turned 69.

Iman has led tributes to her late husband David Bowie on the second anniversary of his death, saying the couple were her “favourite love story”.

The model, 62, posted a black and white photo of the pair together on Instagram.

The touching image shows Bowie with his head in Iman’s lap, as he held her hand.

She wrote: “My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver.”

Iman also shared two pictures of tattoos dedicated to the singer, who died in 2016 aged 69 following a battle with cancer.

One shot showed an ankle, thought to be Iman’s, with a tattoo of a knife emblazoned with the word “David”.

The other showed an inking of a crescent moon and said “Daddy xxx 1947-2016”. It is thought the etching may belong to Alexandria, Iman and Bowie’s daughter.

Bowie and Iman tied the knot in Switzerland in April 1992, but held a church ceremony on June 6 of that year in Italy. They welcomed Alexandria in 2000.

Bowie passed away on January 10 2016, two days after his birthday.

Iman shared baby pictures of the late star on January 8, the day he would have turned 71.

His son, film director Duncan Jones, shared a picture of a card he had made for his father to tell him he was going to be a grandfather.

Bowie’s fans have also been remembering him, posting moving tributes on Twitter.

Two years without David Bowie and it still hurts as if it had been yesterday. — ‏ٰ (@artciovi) January 10, 2018

R.I.P. DAVID BOWIE WE MISS YOU HERE ON EARTH ZIGGY STARDUSTHEROBLACKSTAR We miss youWe miss your shows The Music salves the woundFor a little while You left us a Legacy Thank you&Rock On pic.twitter.com/XkbYRTXtlD — Jewell🕊☮🎄🎁Perp Walk trumpm in the New Year (@Jewell40289493) January 10, 2018

“Two years without David Bowie and it still hurts as if it had been yesterday,” said one, while another tweeted: “WE MISS YOU HERE ON EARTH.”

