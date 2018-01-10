Top 10 most-watched shows in 2017

Top 10 most-watched shows in 201710th Jan 18 | Entertainment News
Blue Planet II tops the chart.
Here are the top 10 most-watched TV shows of 2017, by the highest-rated instance of each programme:
1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m
2. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m
3. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m
4. One Love Manchester (BBC One, Jun 4): 11.63m
5. Broadchurch (ITV, Apr 17): 11.61m
6. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, May 6): 11.51m
7. Sherlock (BBC One, Jan 1): 11.33m
8. Call The Midwife (BBC One, Feb 19): 10.63m
9. New Year’s Eve Fireworks (BBC One, Dec 31): 10.40m
10. The Moorside (BBC One, Feb 14): 10.23m
Here are the top 10 biggest TV audiences of 2017, including instances of the same programme:
1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m
2. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 5): 13.97m
3. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 12): 13.45m
4. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 19): 13.11m
5. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m
6. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m
7. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 26): 12.62m
8. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Oct 28): 12.28m
9. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 18): 12.05m
10. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 4): 11.96m
(Note: All figures have been compiled from ratings published by Barb, and include +1 and HD data where appropriate.)
© Press Association 2018