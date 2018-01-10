Top 10 most-watched shows in 2017

10th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Blue Planet II tops the chart.

Here are the top 10 most-watched TV shows of 2017, by the highest-rated instance of each programme:

1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m
2. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m
3. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m
4. One Love Manchester (BBC One, Jun 4): 11.63m
5. Broadchurch (ITV, Apr 17): 11.61m
6. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, May 6): 11.51m
7. Sherlock (BBC One, Jan 1): 11.33m
8. Call The Midwife (BBC One, Feb 19): 10.63m
9. New Year’s Eve Fireworks (BBC One, Dec 31): 10.40m
10. The Moorside (BBC One, Feb 14): 10.23m

Here are the top 10 biggest TV audiences of 2017, including instances of the same programme:

1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m
2. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 5): 13.97m
3. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 12): 13.45m
4. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 19): 13.11m
5. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m
6. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m
7. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 26): 12.62m
8. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Oct 28): 12.28m
9. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 18): 12.05m
10. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 4): 11.96m

(Note: All figures have been compiled from ratings published by Barb, and include +1 and HD data where appropriate.)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores
Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food

Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week

If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week
High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store

High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store
The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed
Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode

Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode