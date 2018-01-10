8 reactions people are having after watching Friends for the first time

8 reactions people are having after watching Friends for the first time10th Jan 18 | Entertainment News
Netflix just released all 10 series and some are enjoying it for the first time.
Given the regularity with which Friends reruns have been on TV since the show broadcast its last episode in 2004, it’s hard to imagine there’s anyone out there who has never seen it.
But Netflix’s recent move to add all 10 seasons of the classic sitcom has opened it up to yet another new audience.
Here are eight things people have noticed while watching the show for the first time.
1. The hair is still just as iconic
2. Nipples are a feature
3. People don’t like Ross
4. The shoes haven’t aged well
5. The characters don’t represent their age group
6. Phoebe doesn’t get enough support
7. Some moments will always get the same reaction
8. Some debates never change
© Press Association 2018