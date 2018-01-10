8 reactions people are having after watching Friends for the first time

Netflix just released all 10 series and some are enjoying it for the first time.

Given the regularity with which Friends reruns have been on TV since the show broadcast its last episode in 2004, it’s hard to imagine there’s anyone out there who has never seen it.

But Netflix’s recent move to add all 10 seasons of the classic sitcom has opened it up to yet another new audience.

Here are eight things people have noticed while watching the show for the first time.

1. The hair is still just as iconic

So first things first… my god the hair — Daniel Faulkner (@TheDanFaulkner) January 5, 2018

2. Nipples are a feature

Watching FRIENDS on Netflix and I have questions: 1) was there no room in the wardrobe budget to purchase bras? 2) how cold were those sets? — Blake Northcott™ ⭐️ (@BlakeNorthcott) October 31, 2017

Watching Friends on Netflix and it’s basically just nipples — Big Ron Bentham OBE (@UncleRBenson) January 9, 2018

3. People don’t like Ross

Watching through Friends for the first time. Ross is a monster. What is Rachel seeing in him — Bee Wakefield (@Bee_Wakefield) January 5, 2018

Watching Friends for the first time n all I can say is that Ross is an absolute turnip — ❣ Annie ❣ (@justmagica_l) January 6, 2018

4. The shoes haven’t aged well

watching #friends properly for the first time…..I just want all the outfits minus the awful shoes pic.twitter.com/G0Ux0aX1Se — alisha (@alishajordanXO) January 9, 2018

5. The characters don’t represent their age group

There’s an episode of Friends where a group of 26 year olds are shocked that they drank 5 bottles of wine between 7 people over an entire evening and honestly that’s way more unrealistic than the massive apartment thing. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 9, 2018

6. Phoebe doesn’t get enough support

Another observation from watching Friends through for the first time. Why do none of the friends try to help Phoebe through her grief and with her childhood traumas? It's like they don't care. Poor Phoebe. — Bee Wakefield (@Bee_Wakefield) January 6, 2018

7. Some moments will always get the same reaction

Watching Friends with the boyfriend for the first time. His reaction when Ross says “Rachel” instead of “Emily” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a4z9tOIjeu — Ellyn Tyler (@MissEllynphant) November 26, 2017

8. Some debates never change

watching Friends for the first time and Ross and Rachel were def on a break. I don’t know why people argue it was obviously a break — Clay Ingold (@ClayIngold) October 30, 2017

