CBB's India Willoughby: People aren't comfortable flirting with me

India and Shane disagree in the latest debate in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother housemate India Willoughby was at the centre of yet another debate after she claimed transgender women had been “drowned out by the LGBT narrative”.

The 52-year-old has already been involved in several rows in the house, getting upset when another housemate had a drag makeover and storming off when US singer Ginuwine said he would not date a transgender person.

In a clip shared ahead of Wednesday night’s instalment of the Channel 5 show, Willoughby talks about how people may not be comfortable flirting with her.

She says: “I almost think a guy in this house would feel more comfortable flirting with Shane (Jenek), because he’s a gay guy, and they would be less comfortable flirting with me.

“Not because I’m a woman. But because I’m a trans woman.”

Rachel Johnson asks: “You’re right India, but did you expect something else?”

Willoughby continues: “This is part of the problem with being hitched to LGBT, it’s the confusion element.

“I do feel women like me have been sort out drowned out by the LGBT narrative.”

Jenek says the LGBT community has actually helped Willoughby, pointing out: “The LGBT has enabled you to be here and have this voice because the trans people were such a small part, 1-3%.

“And by lobbying essentially with the L, G and the B, and from 1969 to now, we now have an environment where someone can be trans and a newsreader.”

Jenek also said people might be more willing to flirt with him because of his “demeanour”.

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch joined in with the debate, telling Willoughby: “You’re kind of on a defence mechanism all the time as opposed to, I’ll give you a great example of what Shane is, he’s very fluid with his this is why, so he’s educational.

“Where my approach to you would be a bit more tip toey and afraid to ask the wrong question in case I offended you.”

