Cardi B: I'd end up in prison if I shared certain details on debut album

10th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The US rapper is expected to release her long-awaited first record this year.

Rapper Cardi B has claimed she has to refrain from sharing certain details on her debut album to avoid ending up in prison.

The US musician is expected to release her long-awaited first record in 2018 after signing with Atlantic in February 2017 and teasing fans throughout the year.

She told Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga: “I can’t talk about certain things on the album, because I’d go to jail.”

@laquan_smith all over my body

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – added: “I don’t want people thinking that I’m crazy, because a lot of people always question – ‘what else can she do?’

“It’s like; I’m gonna show you motherf******.”

The 25-year-old grew up in the Bronx, New York and worked as a stripper before her rise to fame on social media and being offered a record deal.

She revealed she had penned a love song inspired by recent issues with her fiance, Offset from hip-hop trio Migos.

The Bodak Yellow rapper said: “I did a love song, and while I was doing the verse I just kept thinking about a couple of months back when me and him wasn’t on really good terms and I was getting really pissed off and really emotional and I was like who cares I got a ring … so you know what I’m saying.

“So I can really make a song of hurt, because I’ve been hurt by a lot of men.

“I’m talking about like how sad I be, when a dude curves me, because I never talk about that shit, I refuse to let people know that I get sad when a man don’t answer my calls.”

Asked what the most expensive thing she had bought with her new-found fame was, Cardi B said: “It has to be my Bentley Truck. I don’t even drive it, because I don’t know how to drive.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irelands Got Talent and the NatWest 6 Nations lead TV3s new Spring schedule

Irelands Got Talent and the NatWest 6 Nations lead TV3s new Spring schedule
High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store

High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode

Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode
The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed
Home And Away legend battling cancer

Home And Away legend battling cancer
Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon