Cardi B: I'd end up in prison if I shared certain details on debut album

The US rapper is expected to release her long-awaited first record this year.

Rapper Cardi B has claimed she has to refrain from sharing certain details on her debut album to avoid ending up in prison.

The US musician is expected to release her long-awaited first record in 2018 after signing with Atlantic in February 2017 and teasing fans throughout the year.

She told Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga: “I can’t talk about certain things on the album, because I’d go to jail.”

Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – added: “I don’t want people thinking that I’m crazy, because a lot of people always question – ‘what else can she do?’

“It’s like; I’m gonna show you motherf******.”

The 25-year-old grew up in the Bronx, New York and worked as a stripper before her rise to fame on social media and being offered a record deal.

She revealed she had penned a love song inspired by recent issues with her fiance, Offset from hip-hop trio Migos.

The Bodak Yellow rapper said: “I did a love song, and while I was doing the verse I just kept thinking about a couple of months back when me and him wasn’t on really good terms and I was getting really pissed off and really emotional and I was like who cares I got a ring … so you know what I’m saying.

“So I can really make a song of hurt, because I’ve been hurt by a lot of men.

“I’m talking about like how sad I be, when a dude curves me, because I never talk about that shit, I refuse to let people know that I get sad when a man don’t answer my calls.”

Asked what the most expensive thing she had bought with her new-found fame was, Cardi B said: “It has to be my Bentley Truck. I don’t even drive it, because I don’t know how to drive.”

