Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'freaks out' over Niall Horan praise

10th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The actress could not contain her excitement over a message from the singer.

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she was “freaking out” over a congratulatory comment from One Direction star Niall Horan.

The 13-year-old actress responded to a Twitter post from the singer about his adoration for the Netflix programme, in which he said: “Finished Stranger things this evening. Never thought I would be this obsessed by a show.”

Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit sci-fi horror series, retweeted his message and said, adding a love heart emoji: “Yessss! So glad you liked it @NiallOfficial.”

Horan then replied: “Loved it! Congratulations darling, you were fantastic.”

Incredibly excited, Brown wrote back: “Thank you! (literally fangirling and freaking out right now…) @NiallOfficial.”

Brown’s co-star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the series, also retweeted Horan’s original message.

The Twitter exchange between Brown and Horan came after the actress had jokingly shared an Instagram picture from the Golden Globes on Sunday with rapper Drake, in which she joked he was her “security”.

She posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote: “Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”

blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party 🙏

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Stranger Things, which was nominated in the best TV series category at the Golden Globes, aired its second series on the streaming service in October.

Brown is currently in the running for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series prize at the forthcoming Screen Actors Guild awards for her role as the mysteriously powerful young girl in the Duffer Brothers’ show.

