'Let's make some noise' - Foo Fighters to perform at Brit Awards for first time

Foo Fighters will grace the Brit Awards stage for the first time ever at this year’s ceremony.

The Dave Grohl-fronted rockers will make their debut at the awards show next month ahead of a series of stadium dates later this year.

Grohl said: “How the f*** have we never played at the Brit Awards before?

“We’ve had a ton of firsts over in the UK… from our first festival to our first headlining arena tour to our first stadium tour… you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 Brit Awards to the list?”

“Let’s make some noise,” he added.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The announcement comes ahead of Saturday night’s nominations unveiling for the Brits, and off the back of the release of Foo Fighters’ ninth studio album in 2017.

The US band have collected four Brits in their history, including best international group three times and best international album once.

Brits chairman Jason Illey said: “Anyone who was lucky enough to witness one of their shows on the recent sold-out UK tour, or their set at Glastonbury – which was undoubtedly one of the best performances the festival has ever seen and a night that will be talked about forever – will know why Foo Fighters are the biggest and most exciting rock band in the world.

“Quite remarkably they have never performed at the Brits, so I am over the moon to confirm a massive Brits exclusive to have them grace our stage.”

Other performers previously confirmed for the show include Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.

The 38th Brit Awards will be broadcast live on ITV and take place at the O2 in London on February 21.

© Press Association 2018