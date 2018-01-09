Stacey Solomon posts bikini pics to show dangers of airbrushing

The Loose Women host posted the images on Instagram, showing her "natural lumps and bumps".

Stacey Solomon has posed in a bikini to show how “scary airbrushing can be”.

The Loose Women host and mother-of-two posted the images on Instagram, showing her “natural lumps and bumps”.

Solomon, 28, wrote: “This is how scary airbrushing can be… Just remember when you’re looking at someone’s post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images!”

She said she wanted to highlight “how dangerous this kind of body morphing is and why all bodies should be celebrated no matter what shape or size!

“I look better un-airbrushed in my opinion and love my natural lumps and bumps!,” the former X Factor singer added.

