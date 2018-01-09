Celebrity Big Brother's India Willoughby and Jonny Mitchell face first eviction

9th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The pair now face the public vote.

Transgender newsreader India Willoughby and  reality TV star Jonny Mitchell could be the first contestants to get the boot from Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair face the public vote for the first eviction of the new series – taking place on Friday – after getting the most nominations from their housemates.

Rachel Johnson was among those who nominated Love Island star Mitchell, saying: “I find him so attractive I don’t trust myself around him. I’m a married woman. He’s a single guy. He’s too much of a temptation!”

Jonny Mitchell enters the Celebrity Big Brother House (Ian West/PA)
Jonny Mitchell enters the Celebrity Big Brother House (Ian West/PA)

She, like many of the other contestants, including Ashley James and Amanda Barrie, also  nominated Willoughby.

Only the women on the show were allowed to nominate.

It came after Willoughby was involved in a huge row, clashing with former Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady over his decision to dress in drag, on the Channel 5 show.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores
The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed
Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode

Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon
If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week

If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week
Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food

Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food
High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store

High street favourite CONFIRMS its CLOSING its Irish store