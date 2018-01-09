Celebrity Big Brother's India Willoughby and Jonny Mitchell face first eviction

Transgender newsreader India Willoughby and reality TV star Jonny Mitchell could be the first contestants to get the boot from Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair face the public vote for the first eviction of the new series – taking place on Friday – after getting the most nominations from their housemates.

Big Brother confirms which celebrities face our first eviction! Who goes? You decide – and we'll find out on Friday. #CBB pic.twitter.com/cGKicf1Gxh — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 9, 2018

Rachel Johnson was among those who nominated Love Island star Mitchell, saying: “I find him so attractive I don’t trust myself around him. I’m a married woman. He’s a single guy. He’s too much of a temptation!”

Jonny Mitchell enters the Celebrity Big Brother House (Ian West/PA)

She, like many of the other contestants, including Ashley James and Amanda Barrie, also nominated Willoughby.

Only the women on the show were allowed to nominate.

It came after Willoughby was involved in a huge row, clashing with former Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady over his decision to dress in drag, on the Channel 5 show.

