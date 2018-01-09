Her comments didn't go down well with Celebrity Big Brother viewers.

Ann Widdecombe says she thinks Meghan Markle is “trouble”.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant and former MP told her housemates what she thinks about Prince Harry’s fiance – and her opinions did not go down well with viewers.

“I think she’s trouble,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Background, attitude… I worry. I add it all up and I’m uneasy but there we go,” she said of the US actress.

Widdecombe spoke to fellow housemate Rachel Johnson and others, while having make-up applied by Made In Chelsea star Ashley James.

Viewers were unimpressed with the former Conservative politician’s comments.

@genheron wrote: “Ann Widdecombe says Meghan Markle is ‘trouble’. Have you ever heard such shameless classism?”

@JoeAndertweet wrote: “Of course Ann Widdecombe doesn’t like Meghan Markle because of her ‘background’.”

Ann Widdecombe saying she doesn’t like Meghan Markle because of her background and attitude pic.twitter.com/BIMvomdVrr — Leanne (@beano_leanne) January 9, 2018

Her comments were aired after the US actress wowed Brixton when Harry brought his bride-to-be to the heart of London’s Caribbean community for their first official visit in the capital.

The couple are marrying on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

