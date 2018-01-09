Meryl Streep recounts seat mix-up with Mariah Carey at the Golden Globes

9th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Streep had been placed next to her director on The Post, Steven Spielberg.

Meryl Streep arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meryl Streep has told how pop diva Mariah Carey inadvertently stole her seat at the Golden Globes.

The Post actress, 68, said that she found the singer, 47, in her seat as the awards show was about to return following a commercial break.

Streep joked on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Bitch stole my seat!’

“I came over and there she was next to (Steven) Spielberg, sucking up!”

Mariah Carey at the Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mariah Carey at the Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Streep said that Carey explained to the Oscar-winner: “‘Oh my god, they made me sit down'”, during the commercial break.

The actress replied: “‘No, no stay there.’ I said, ‘I’ll sit on your lap’ because you know, it looked comfy!”

Earlier, Carey had apologised on Twitter, writing: “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break. Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg.

“Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat… (me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! You can take my seat any time!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidl launch MASSIVE January clearance sale

Lidl launch MASSIVE January clearance sale
India Willoughby clashes with Amanda Barrie after CBB misgendering incident

India Willoughby clashes with Amanda Barrie after CBB misgendering incident
Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus
Corrie favourite recovering in hospital following health scare

Corrie favourite recovering in hospital following health scare
Met Éireann issue SEVERE weather warning for majority of Ireland

Met Éireann issue SEVERE weather warning for majority of Ireland
Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food

Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food