Array of stars to join ITV's Endeavour for fifth series

New Tricks’ Phil Daniels, Game Of Thrones’ Donald Sumpter and Prisoners’ Wives actress Emma Rigby are to join the cast of ITV’s Endeavour for a star-studded fifth series.

The trio join the regular cast of the popular detective drama which returns next month with six feature-length films, as Shaun Evans reprises his role as a young Inspector Morse.

Daniels starred as Kevin Wicks in EastEnders for two years from 2006 while Sumpter will be reunited with fellow Thrones actor Anton Lesser, who portrays Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.

Phil Daniels (Yui Mok/PA)

Other guest stars include Call The Midwife’s Robin Weaver, Game Of Thrones’ Charlotte Hope, Mrs Biggs actress Caroline Goodall, Wolf Hall’s Lily Lesser and Apple Tree Yard’s Steve Elder.

Endeavour producer Tom Mullens said: “It’s an honour to have so many great names joining us for the new series.

“And across the six films we have many compelling worlds to explore – from Hollywood glamour and Egyptian curses to espionage amidst European sporting events – which we hope will continue to excite and entertain.”

Roger Allam and Dakota Blue Richards are also among the returning cast.

The drama, penned by series creator Russell Lewis, begins with Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse having finally passed his Sergeant’s exams, as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary.

It is the first Endeavour series to air since the death of Inspector Morse author Colin Dexter in March 2017.

© Press Association 2018