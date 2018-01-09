The Shape Of Water leads Bafta nominations as British stars dominate actor category

This year's nominations include nods for a host of British talent, notably in the leading actor category.

British talent dominates the leading actor category for this year’s Bafta awards, with four out of the possible five nominations.

Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman will compete with fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the prize at this year’s Bafta film awards.

The ceremony will also have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry, who announced he was stepping down last week.

The nominations were announced by Game Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer and Black Panther star Letitia Wright at Bafta’s headquarters in Piccadilly, central London.

Oldman, whose portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour earned him a Golden Globe win this week, will take on Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Kaluuya (Get Out) and Bell (Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool), as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.

Gary Oldman, who plays Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (Universal)

Talking about his nomination, Oldman said: “This is my second Bafta nomination as an actor, the recognition means so much, and especially more so not merely for the distinguished company I now find myself in with my fellow nominees, but most especially for the privilege of playing Winston Churchill, which it truly was.”

Nominated for Leading Actor 👏Daniel Day-Lewis Daniel Kaluuya Gary Oldman Jamie Bell Timothée Chalamet #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5V7Agy2uaH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018

The Bafta best director category boasts an all-male line-up, including British filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin McDonagh who are both nominated for their movies Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Also nominated in the category are Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water and Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049.

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, actress Natalie Portman made a pointed comment as she introduced the director category, highlighting that no female directors were nominated on the night.

Notably absent from the category is Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, whose film has picked up a host of other nominations.

Joanna Lumley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards nominations announcement (PA)

For the Bafta leading actress category, Sally Hawkins is the only Brit to receive a nod for her turn in The Shape Of Water.

She will take on Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.

The Shape Of Water, a fantasy romance directed by Del Toro, leads the nominations at the 2018 awards with 12 nods, including best film.

Other movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Amanda Berry, Natalie Dormer, Joanna Lumley, Letitia Wright and Jane Lush at the Batftas launch (PA)

Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth.

Hugh Grant was among other British talent nominated as he picked up a supporting actor nod for his villainous turn in Paddington 2.

He will go up against Christopher Plummer, who has been nominated for his role in All The Money In The World, which he took over from Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the House Of Cards star.

Also nominated in the same Bafta category are Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Oldman’s Darkest Hour co-star Kristin Scott Thomas is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as Clementine Churchill and will take on Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.

Nominated for Supporting Actress 👏Allison Janney Kristin Scott Thomas Laurie Metcalf Lesley Manville Octavia Spencer #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VI2LUThbpb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018

They are nominated alongside Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer for The Shape Of Water.

Jordan Peele’s race satire Get Out has bagged him a nomination for best original screenplay, alongside the screenplays for I, Tonya, Lady Bird, The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The adapted screenplay category saw nods for Molly’s Game, by Aaron Sorkin, Paddington 2, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Call Me By Your Name and The Death Of Stalin.

The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only gong voted for by the public, were announced last week and the winner will be named at this year’s Baftas ceremony on February 18, to be held at the Royal Albert Hall.

